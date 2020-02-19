Rascal Flatts Add 11 Farewell Concerts, Reveal Final Date

Rascal Flatts will reach the end of the road on October 30 in Nashville, completing their final tour after 20 years together.

The group has revealed 11 more dates to their Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour, which begins on June 11 in Indianapolis. Special guests Chris Lane, Chase Rice, Avenue Beat, Caylee Hammack, King Calaway, Matt Stell and Rachel Wammack will join them on select dates across the run, with opening artists varying across the tour and more guests to be announced in the coming months.

