Brad Paisley Plans 2020 World Tour

Brad Paisley fans in the U.S., Canada, and Europe can’t beat this summer, as he’s just announced his 2020 World Tour. New artists Jordan Davis and Gabby Barrett will join him on the tour, which officially begins on May 15 in Concord, California, after previously announced dates at rodeos, casinos, and a number of Canadian venues. More tour dates will be added soon.
A portion of ticket sales go to The Store, a nonprofit, referral-based grocery store that Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, in partnership with Belmont University, are spearheading in Nashville. It will be a year-round free grocery store allowing people to shop with dignity for their basic needs.