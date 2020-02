Brad Paisley Plans 2020 World Tour

Brad Paisley fans in the U.S., Canada, and Europe can’t beat this summer, as he’s just announced his 2020 World Tour. New artists Jordan Davis and Gabby Barrett will join him on the tour, which officially begins on May 15 in Concord, California, after previously announced dates at rodeos, casinos, and a number of Canadian venues. More tour dates will be added soon.

A portion of ticket sales go to The Store, a nonprofit, referral-based grocery store that Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, in partnership with Belmont University, are spearheading in Nashville. It will be a year-round free grocery store allowing people to shop with dignity for their basic needs.



February 21: San Antonio, TX – San Antonio Rodeo*

March 6: Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre**

March 7: Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre**

March 9: Grand Prairie, AB – Revolution Place**

March 12: Moose Jaw, SK – Mosaic Place**

March 13: Medicine Hat, AB – Canalta Centre**

March 20: Thackerville, OK – WinStar World Casino*

March 21: Houston, TX – Houston Rodeo & Livestock*

April 2: Niagara Falls, ON – Niagara Falls Entertainment Centre**

April 3: Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena*

May 15: Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

May 16: Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

May 17: San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 22: Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

May 23: George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

May 28: Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

May 29: Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

May 30: Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

June 4: Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 5: Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 6: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 12: Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 13: Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

June 18: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

June 19: Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 20: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 20: Bergen, Norway – Bergenhus Festning

July 22: Trondheim, Norway – Kristiansten Festning

July 24: Goteborg, Sweden – Liseberg***

July 25: Gavle, Sweden – Furuviiksparken***

July 29: Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

July 30: Berlin, Germany – Zitadelle

July 31: Schwetzingen, Germany – Schlossgarten Open Air***

August 7: Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 8: Pittsburgh, PA – KeyBank Pavilion

August 9: Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center

August 13: Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 14: Montreal, QC – Lasso Festival DeMusique Country***

August 15: Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

August 22: Lima, OH – Allen County Fairground***

September 3: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 4: Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

September 6: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 26: Westbrook, ME – Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

September 27: Bloomsburg, PA – Bloomsburg Fair

*Paisley Only

**Paisley and local support

***Festival – includes Paisley and multiple artists