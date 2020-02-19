Brad Paisley Plans 2020 World Tour

Brad Paisley fans in the U.S., Canada, and Europe can’t beat this summer, as he’s just announced his 2020 World Tour. New artists Jordan Davis and Gabby Barrett will join him on the tour, which officially begins on May 15 in Concord, California, after previously announced dates at rodeos, casinos, and a number of Canadian venues. More tour dates will be added soon.

A portion of ticket sales go to The Store, a nonprofit, referral-based grocery store that Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, in partnership with Belmont University, are spearheading in Nashville. It will be a year-round free grocery store allowing people to shop with dignity for their basic needs.



Brad Paisley 2020 World Tour dates: February 21: San Antonio, TX – San Antonio Rodeo* March 6: Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre** March 7: Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre** March 9: Grand Prairie, AB – Revolution Place** March 12: Moose Jaw, SK – Mosaic Place** March 13: Medicine Hat, AB – Canalta Centre** March 20: Thackerville, OK – WinStar World Casino* March 21: Houston, TX – Houston Rodeo & Livestock* April 2: Niagara Falls, ON – Niagara Falls Entertainment Centre** April 3: Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena* May 15: Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion May 16: Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre May 17: San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre May 22: Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater May 23: George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre May 28: Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater May 29: Denver, CO – Pepsi Center May 30: Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre June 4: Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre June 5: Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre June 6: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre June 12: Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater June 13: Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live June 18: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center June 19: Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre June 20: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion July 20: Bergen, Norway – Bergenhus Festning July 22: Trondheim, Norway – Kristiansten Festning July 24: Goteborg, Sweden – Liseberg*** July 25: Gavle, Sweden – Furuviiksparken*** July 29: Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live July 30: Berlin, Germany – Zitadelle July 31: Schwetzingen, Germany – Schlossgarten Open Air*** August 7: Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview August 8: Pittsburgh, PA – KeyBank Pavilion August 9: Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center August 13: Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater August 14: Montreal, QC – Lasso Festival DeMusique Country*** August 15: Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center August 22: Lima, OH – Allen County Fairground*** September 3: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre September 4: Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre September 6: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre September 26: Westbrook, ME – Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row September 27: Bloomsburg, PA – Bloomsburg Fair *Paisley Only

**Paisley and local support

***Festival – includes Paisley and multiple artists CMT.com Staff Embedded from www.youtube.com



