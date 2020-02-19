Music

Maren Morris Digs Into No. 1 Spot With “The Bones”

Luke Combs Holds Top Spots on Album Chart
by 15m ago

The country charts marquee still blazes “Luke Combs and Maren Morris!” Both artists hold the same ground they did last week, with Combs’ What You See Is What You Get and This One’s for You occupying slots No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, on the albums chart and Morris’ “The Bones” spending its second week as the country airplay champ.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.