Maren Morris Digs Into No. 1 Spot With “The Bones”

2 weeks at number 1. If I can be honest, I really thought the only way this could ever happen is if I was the feature artist on a guy’s song. Sitting here seeing my name at the top of a chart at all is rare, but to break this 8 year streak just feels so unbelievable. Thank you.😭 pic.twitter.com/lOKVovtFbj — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 16, 2020

It’s apples and pool balls, of course, to compare Morris’ two weeks on top to the longevity of women artists from the early days of the country chart, given the loosey-goosey methodology behind the charts back then. But we’ll do it anyway. Margaret Whiting and Jimmy Wakely racked up 17 weeks at No. 1 with “Slipping Around” in 1949. In 1962, Carl and Pearl Butler held the high ground for 11 weeks with “Don’t Let Me Cross Over.” The Browns (Jim Ed, Maxine and Bonnie) did 10 weeks with “The Three Bells” in 1959. The Davis Sisters had the catbird seat for eight weeks in 1953 via “I Forgot More Than You’ll Ever Know,” as did Connie Smith with “Once a Day” in 1964.

