Luke Combs Adds Fall Dates, Creates In-the-Round Stage

Luke Combs will introduce a new, in-the-round stage design for the fall dates of his What You See Is What You Get Tour, which will feature special guests Ashley McBryde on all dates, and alternating opening spots with Drew Parker and Ray Fulcher.
Combs will make his headline debut at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 1. The fall leg of the tour begins September 19 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and concludes on December 4 in Boston.
Combs will tour in Europe next month, then returns for a March 31 appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. In addition, he will join Tim McGraw for a pair of stadium dates in September.
Luke Combs’ What You See Is What You Get Tour Dates
April 18: Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater* (SOLD OUT)
April 19: Colorado Springs, CO — Broadmoor World Arena* (SOLD OUT)
April 21: Las Cruces, NM — Pan American Center* (SOLD OUT)
April 24: Corpus Christi, TX — American Bank Center* (SOLD OUT)
April 25: Houston, TX — Toyota Center* (SOLD OUT)
May 2: Boone, NC — Kidd Brewer Stadium* (SOLD OUT)
September 19: Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena*
September 22: New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center†
September 25: Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center†
September 26: Memphis, TN — FedEx Forum†
October 2: Grand Forks, ND — Alerus Center*
October 3: Sioux Falls, SD — Denny Sanford PREMIER Center*
October 15: Eugene, OR — Matthew Knight Arena†
October 17: San Francisco, CA — Chase Center†
October 20: Billings, MT — MetraPark – First Interstate Arena†
October 22: Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Smart Home Arena†
October 23: Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena†
October 24: Bakersfield, CA — Mechanics Bank Arena†
November 6: Chicago, IL — United Center† (on-sale February 28 at 12:00pm CT)
November 7: St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center†
November 19: Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena*
November 20: Fort Lauderdale, FL — BB&T Center*
November 21: Orlando, FL — Amway Center*
December 1: New York, NY — Madison Square Garden†
December 4: Boston, MA — TD Garden†
*with Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker
†with Ashley McBryde and Ray Fulcher