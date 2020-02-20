Luke Combs Adds Fall Dates, Creates In-the-Round Stage

Luke Combs will introduce a new, in-the-round stage design for the fall dates of his What You See Is What You Get Tour, which will feature special guests Ashley McBryde on all dates, and alternating opening spots with Drew Parker and Ray Fulcher.

Combs will make his headline debut at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 1. The fall leg of the tour begins September 19 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and concludes on December 4 in Boston.

Combs will tour in Europe next month, then returns for a March 31 appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. In addition, he will join Tim McGraw for a pair of stadium dates in September.

Luke Combs’ What You See Is What You Get Tour Dates

April 18: Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater* (SOLD OUT)

April 19: Colorado Springs, CO — Broadmoor World Arena* (SOLD OUT)

April 21: Las Cruces, NM — Pan American Center* (SOLD OUT)

April 24: Corpus Christi, TX — American Bank Center* (SOLD OUT)

April 25: Houston, TX — Toyota Center* (SOLD OUT)

May 2: Boone, NC — Kidd Brewer Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

September 19: Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena*

September 22: New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center†

September 25: Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center†

September 26: Memphis, TN — FedEx Forum†

October 2: Grand Forks, ND — Alerus Center*

October 3: Sioux Falls, SD — Denny Sanford PREMIER Center*

October 15: Eugene, OR — Matthew Knight Arena†

October 17: San Francisco, CA — Chase Center†

October 20: Billings, MT — MetraPark – First Interstate Arena†

October 22: Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Smart Home Arena†

October 23: Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena†

October 24: Bakersfield, CA — Mechanics Bank Arena†

November 6: Chicago, IL — United Center† (on-sale February 28 at 12:00pm CT)

November 7: St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center†

November 19: Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena*

November 20: Fort Lauderdale, FL — BB&T Center*

November 21: Orlando, FL — Amway Center*

December 1: New York, NY — Madison Square Garden†

December 4: Boston, MA — TD Garden†

*with Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker

†with Ashley McBryde and Ray Fulcher



Luke Combs' Addition Tour Dates March 6: Berlin, Germany — Verti Music Hall March 7: Amsterdam, Netherlands — AFAS Live March 13: Glasgow, UK — Glasgow SSE Hydro March 14: Dublin, Ireland — Dublin 3Arena March 15: London, UK — London The O2 March 31: Nashville, TN — Grand Ole Opry April 17: Florence, AZ — Country Thunder Arizona April 23: Austin, TX — Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater May 8: Key West, FL — Truman Waterfront Park Amphitheater May 30: Cullman, AL — Rock the South June 7: Myrtle Beach, SC — Carolina Country Music Fest June 13: Winsted, MN — Winstock Country Music Festival June 18: Canandaigua, NY — CMAC June 19: Canandaigua, NY — CMAC June 20: North Lawrence, OH — The Country Fest June 26: North Platte, NE — Nebraskaland Days June 27: Topeka, KS — Heartland Stampede July 10: Fort Loramie, OH — Country Concert July 12: Craven, SK — Country Thunder Saskatchewan July 17: Brooklyn, MI — Faster Horses July 18: Eau Claire, WI — Country Jam September 4: Los Angeles, CA — SoFi Stadium‡ September 12: Philadelphia, PA — Citizens Bank Park‡ ‡with Tim McGraw




