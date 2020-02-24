Cross Atlantic Capture Their Wedding Day in “Just a Word”

With a romantic song like “Just a Word,” James Sinclair-Stott and Karli Chayne of country duo Cross Atlantic couldn’t resist incorporating their own story into their brand new video.
“The director Jon Karr is not a wedding videographer and I know he was quite petrified at messing up our wedding video,” Sinclair-Stott says. “We assured him it was definitely a music video and not a straight-up wedding video and I’m so glad we convinced him to do it because he captured the essence of the song and the day perfectly.”
