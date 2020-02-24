Parmalee & Blanco Brown See Beauty in “Just the Way”

</noscript> </div>

How excited I got when I first walked in the room. The set, the colors and the amazing group of women that made this video possible.. It all really blew me away.

How does the video bring your song to life?

This video really captures the true meaning of self love, and shows that everyone is special in their own way.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

That everyone is perfect just the way they are, no matter what society or others might say.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I felt so many emotions when I first saw it. It was really special to see an idea and a song that you believe in really come to life.