Parmalee & Blanco Brown See Beauty in “Just the Way”

Parmaleee and Blanco Brown are teaming up for an uplifting new video, “Just the Way.” Take a look, then read our interview with Parmalee’s Matt Thomas below the player.
Embedded from www.youtube.com.
Parmaleee and Blanco Brown are teaming up for an uplifting new video, “Just the Way.” Take a look, then read our interview with Parmalee’s Matt Thomas below the player.
© 2020 Country Music Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CMT and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Country Music Television, Inc.