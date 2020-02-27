Black History Month: Modern Artists, Writers Make an Impact

On a Tuesday night in February, a crowd packed the 3rd & Lindsley nightclub in downtown Nashville to hear Wendy Moten sing all the songs on her new album, I’ve Got You Covered. The album presents her stylized readings of nine country standards, including “Ode to Billy Joe,” “Driving Nails in My Coffin,” “Don’t Touch Me” and “Til I Get It Right.”

Moten, who got her start as a pop singer, is the newest member of the fabled all-star country and western swing band, The Time Jumpers and a backup vocalist for Vince Gill. She’s also an African American and one of the many black artists, songwriters, musicians and producers who’ve established themselves solidly in the country music community.

