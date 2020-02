Nashville musician Ian Munsik is putting his own spin on country with his new video for “Solo.” Backed by a group of friends, Munsick went with a grainy visual, almost like this performance video was unearthed from a forgotten VHS tape. By the way, who’s jealous of the awesome Western shirt?

Take a look at “Solo” and read our exclusive Q&A below the player.



On the drive back to my house from the video shoot I remember feeling amazed at the talent I’ve been surrounded by since moving to Nashville. The fact that I can call up a few friends and create a quality product is something I hope I’ll never take for granted.

How does the video bring your song to life?

Greywood and Not a Public Figure hit the nail on the head with video production. The vintage/Western wardrobe, along with the grainy/filmy video edit, complement my music perfectly. My creative team knows me so well both musically and personally, which allows us to freely create without limitations.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

No matter how much country music evolves, it will always be rooted in country.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I’ll let you know when I see it on CMT for the first time. 😉

Writers: Ian Munsick and CJ Solar; Director: Greywood