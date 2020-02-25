With “Kinfolks,” Sam Hunt Gets Reacquainted With Radio’s Top Spot

It’s been a spell, but Sam Hunt is back atop Billboard’s country airplay chart with “Kinfolks.” He last occupied that real estate in May 2017 with “Body Like a Back Road,” a song that set all sorts of records, including staying at No. 1 on Billboard’s hot country songs rankings for 34 weeks.

“Kinfolks” is Hunt’s sixth No. 1 at country radio, his first having been “Leave the Night On” in 2014.

