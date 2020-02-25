With “Kinfolks,” Sam Hunt Gets Reacquainted With Radio’s Top Spot

by
Edward Morris
It’s been a spell, but
Sam Hunt is back atop Billboard’s country airplay chart with “Kinfolks.” He last occupied that real estate in May 2017 with “Body Like a Back Road,” a song that set all sorts of records, including staying at No. 1 on Billboard’s hot country songs rankings for 34 weeks.
“Kinfolks” is Hunt’s sixth No. 1 at country radio, his first having been “Leave the Night On” in 2014.
And, yes, friends and neighbors, Luke Combs’ persists in having the week’s two best-selling albums, with What You See Is What You Get closely followed by This One’s for You. The No. 3 and No. 4 albums are Blake Shelton’s Fully Loaded: God’s Country and Morgan Wallen’s If I Know Me.
While we’re dealing in gee-whiz moments, it’s worth noting that Chris Stapleton’s
Traveller is back up to No. 5 this week, which is its 257th week on the charts. Stapleton’s Oct. 2 show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena has sold out and a second show’s been added for the next night. Meanwhile, Carly Pearce’s self-titled collection debuts at No. 6.
We spy two new songs as well: Kenny Chesney’s “Here and Now” (No. 25) and Lady Antebellum’s “What I’m Leaving For” (No. 57).
Rounding out the Top 5 songs, in descending order, are Maren Morris’ “The Bones” (last week’s No. 1), Jimmie Allen’s “Make Me Want To,” Kane Brown’s “Homesick,” and Jake Owen’s “Homemade.”
That’s all the news from Grinder’s Switch. (Look it up — as we celebrate women in country music.)
