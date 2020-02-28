Jake Rose Honors American Farm Life in “Tractor Town”

</noscript> </div>

I remember a lot of mud, the cows, and the cold weather. I was instantly transported back in time to growing up on a farm in Minnesota. It was a familiar feeling. I felt right at home again, back in boots, back to my roots.

How does the video bring your song to life?

I think this video does a great job showing what it really looks like for a lot of small-town farm folks around the country. Life is a little less fast-paced, the two-lane roads, the cows, the barns, the old tractors, the little main street town we shot in. It’s like you’re living in a little snow-globe farm town growing up that way, because it’s beautifully simple.

I wrote this song based around how I grew up in a small town (Hamel, Minnesota) where tractors took up the road often, and often it was someone in my family driving them. We tried to encapsulate what that feeling is like in this song.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope people see this video and see a beautiful side of American farmers and small towns. This video is meant to celebrate and embrace small-town, hard-working folks and farmers all across the country. There’s a common bond between all who grew up like this, and I hope people can relate to the lyrics and feel a little more connected.

I also want the audience to know, I was another farm kid from a small town who chased down a dream of making music and truly anything is possible with hard work.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I knew after the first time I watched the “Tractor Town” video, this was the best video my team and I have done so far. I am proud of the way we represented farmers and small-town lifestyle. I think the video tells a story, an authentic story for me. This is how I grew up.