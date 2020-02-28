Music

Jake Rose Honors American Farm Life in “Tractor Town”

See the Minnesota Native's New Video
by 15m ago

If you grew up on a farm, you’re going to feel right at home watching “Tractor Town,” the new music video from Jake Rose. Along with those namesake tractors, Rose shares the spotlight with a rusty pickup, a home-cooked breakfast, and some curious cows.

Take a look at “Tractor Town,” then read our interview below the player.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.