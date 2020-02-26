Maren Morris Requests Your RSVP for 2020 Tour

Maren Morris will embark on RSVP: The Tour, with newly-announced dates beginning June 5 in Boston, and concluding with an October 17 gig at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles.
She’s also scheduled dates in Ohio, Missouri, and Indiana. Oh baby, why don’t we just meet her in the middle?
The itinerary also includes festival dates at Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City and Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience in Aspen, Colorado, as well as a headline stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre near Morrison, Colorado, and many more.
Support acts include pop star James Arthur (“Say You Won’t Let Go”) and rising country artists Ryan Hurd and Caitlyn Smith on select dates. The tour follows a headlining appearance at the Houston Rodeo on March 7 and a show in Napa, California, on May 24.