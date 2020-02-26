Maren Morris Requests Your RSVP for 2020 Tour

Maren Morris will embark on RSVP: The Tour, with newly-announced dates beginning June 5 in Boston, and concluding with an October 17 gig at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles.

She’s also scheduled dates in Ohio, Missouri, and Indiana. Oh baby, why don’t we just meet her in the middle?

The itinerary also includes festival dates at Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City and Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience in Aspen, Colorado, as well as a headline stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre near Morrison, Colorado, and many more.

Support acts include pop star James Arthur (“Say You Won’t Let Go”) and rising country artists Ryan Hurd and Caitlyn Smith on select dates. The tour follows a headlining appearance at the Houston Rodeo on March 7 and a show in Napa, California, on May 24.



Maren Morris Tour Dates March 7: Houston, TX – Houston Rodeo May 24: Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley June 5: Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*‡ June 6: Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*‡ June 7: New York, NY – Governors Ball Music Festival July 10: Calgary, AB – The Scotiabank Saddledome July 24: Boca Raton, FL – Mizner Park Amphitheatre*‡ July 25: Jacksonville, FL – Dailey’s Amphitheater*‡ July 30: Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*‡ August 7: Kansas City, MO – Starlight Amphitheatre*‡ August 8: Indianapolis, IN – Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park*‡ August 21: Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater* August 22: Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater*‡ August 22-23: Lexington, KY – Railbird Festival August 27: Detroit, MI – Freedom Hill Amphitheatre* August 28: Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena* September 4-6: Aspen, CO – Jazz Aspen Snowmass September 7: Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre† September 10: Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre†‡ September 11: Portland, OR – Moda Center – Theater of the Clouds† September 17: Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre†‡ September 18: Charlottesville, VA – Sprint Pavilion†‡ September 19: Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion†‡ September 25: Montréal, QC – Corona Theatre‡ October 1: Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater†‡ October 9: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP†‡ October 15: San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU†‡ October 17: Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre† *with Ryan Hurd

†with James Arthur

†with James Arthur

‡with Caitlyn Smith




