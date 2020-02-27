ACM Awards: Top Nominees Include Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett

Show Airs Live on CBS on April 5 in Las Vegas

Landing in five categories each, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett are among the leading nominees for the 55th ACM Awards. Nominations were revealed early this morning on social media. Hosted by Keith Urban, the all-star event will air live from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5 on CBS.

The Academy of Country Music also recognized Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Blake Shelton with four nominations each, although members of Dan + Shay and Old Dominion secured additional nods as individuals. (Technically, because Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers has a production credit and songwriting credit on “10,000 Hours,” he’s up for six awards, making him the leading nominee overall.)

Among songs, “10,000 Hours” appears in four categories, while Shelton’s “God’s Country” and Old Dominion’s “One Man Band” settle into three spots each. Morris places her fifth nomination this year as a member of The Highwomen, which also features Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, and Amanda Shires in its lineup.

Producer Dann Huff, also a five-time nominee, is noted for his work with Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell, Lady Antebellum, and Thomas Rhett. In addition, he lands in the Guitar Player of the Year and Producer of the Year categories. Brooks & Dunn and Billy Cyrus are back on the ballot after long absences, too.

Meanwhile, Luke Bryan makes his eighth appearance in the Entertainer category, a trophy he’s claimed twice. Carrie Underwood returns in that spot with her fourth nomination, including two wins. However, it’s only the second time Eric Church has been nominated for the biggest award of the night, and the first Entertainer nod for Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett. Urban won the award in 2019.

Here are the ACM Award nominations:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Highwomen

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

Tenille Townes

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

Producer: Scott Hendricks; Label: Warner Bros. (Nashville)

“One Man Band,” Old Dominion

Producer: Shane McAnally; Label: RCA Records Nashville

“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves

Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian; Label: MCA Nashville

“Rumor,” Lee Brice

Producers: Lee Brice, Dan Frizsell, Kyle Jacobs, Jon Stone; Label: Curb Records

“What If I Never Get Over You,” Lady Antebellum

Producer: Dann Huff; Label: BMLG Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

Songwriters: Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Jessie Jo Dillon, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde

Songwriters: Jeremy Bussey, Ashley McBryde

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt

“One Man Band,” Old Dominion

Songwriters: Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi

“Some of It,” Eric Church

Songwriters: Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, Bobby Pinson

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Thomas Rhett, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson; Label: The Valory Music Co.

GIRL, Maren Morris

Producers: busbee, Greg Kurstin, Maren Morris; Label: Columbia Nashville

Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi

Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi; Label: Capitol Records Nashville

What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs

Producer: Scott Moffatt; Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Producer: Jay Joyce; Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

Director: Patrick Tracy; Producer: Christen Pinkston

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

Director: Sophie Muller; Producers: Jamie Amos, Patrick Kennedy

“One Man Band,” Old Dominion

Director: Mason Allen; Producer: Mason Allen

“Remember You Young,” Thomas Rhett

Director: TK McKamy; Producer: Dan Atchison

“Sugar Coat,” Little Big Town

Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos; Producers: Wes Edwards, Carlo Glorioso, Angie Lorenz

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

Producers: Dan Smyers; Label: Warner Music Nashville

“Dive Bar,” Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton

Producers: Garth Brooks; Label: Pearl Records, Inc.

“Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King

Producer: Jay Joyce; Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Producers: Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross, YoungKio; Label: Columbia Records

“What Happens in a Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell

Producer: Dann Huff; Label: The Valory Music Co.

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

INDUSTRY AWARDS:

CASINO OF THE YEAR – THEATER

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

The Joint: Tulsa – Tulsa, OK

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – Mt. Pleasant, MI

The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino – Las Vegas, NV

WinStar Global Event Center – Thackerville, OK

CASINO OF THE YEAR – ARENA

Mark G. Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ

MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, NV

Sandia Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM

Stir Concert Cove – Council Bluffs, IA

T Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

FAIR/RODEO OF THE YEAR

California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, CA

Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY

Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo – Houston, TX

Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, MN

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo – San Antonio, TX

FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR

Boots and Hearts Music Festival – Oro-Medonte, OR

Stagecoach – Indio, CA

Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, FL

Watershed Festival – George, WA

Windy City Smokeout – Chicago, IL

CLUB OF THE YEAR

Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX

Coyote Joe’s – Charlotte, NC

Grizzly Rose – Denver, CO

Joe’s Live – Rosemont, IL

Losers Bar & Grill – Nashville, TN

THEATER OF THE YEAR

The Beacon Theatre – New York, NY

The Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL

DeJoria Center – Salt Lake City, UT

Rialto Square Theatre – Joliet, IL

Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FL

OUTDOOR VENUE OF THE YEAR

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH

Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

Innsbrook After Hours – Glen Allen, VA

Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

Rose Music Center – Huber Heights, OH

The Wharf at Orange Beach – Orange Beach, AL

ARENA OF THE YEAR

Infinite Energy Center – Duluth, GA

Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA

Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, FL

DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR

Clay Campbell – Triangle Talent

Gary Osier – Gary Osier Presents

Gil Cunningham – Neste Live!

Kell Houston – Houston Productions

Nina Rojas – Neste Live!

Todd Boltin – Variety Attractions

PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

Adam Weiser – AEG Presents

Brian O’Connell – Live Nation

Jered Johnson – Pepper Productions

Stacy Vee – Messina Touring Group

Troy Vollhoffer – Premier Global Production

STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS:

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Eli Beaird

Mike Brignardello

Tim Marks

Michael Rhodes

Jimmie Lee Sloas

DRUMMER OF THE YEAR

Fred Eltringham

Miles McPherson

Greg Morrow

Jerry Roe

Nir Zidkyahu

GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tom Bukovac

Dann Huff

Rob McNelley

Adam Shoenfeld

Ilya Toshinskiy

PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

David Dorn

Tony Harrell

Charlie Judge

Tim Lauer

Gordon Mote

Mike Rojas

SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT(S) PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Stuart Duncan

Jenee Fleenor

Jim Hoke

Danny Rader

Joe Spivey

Charlie Worsham

STEEL GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dan Dugamore

Paul Franklin

Josh Grange

Russ Pahl

Justin Schipper

AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Chuck Ainlay

Jeff Balding

Tony Castle

Julian King

Steve Marcantonio

Justin Niebank

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

busbee

Buddy Cannon

Dann Huff

Michael Knox

Joey Moi