ACM Awards: Top Nominees Include Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett

Landing in five categories each, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett are among the leading nominees for the 55th ACM Awards. Nominations were revealed early this morning on social media. Hosted by Keith Urban, the all-star event will air live from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5 on CBS.
The Academy of Country Music also recognized Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Blake Shelton with four nominations each, although members of Dan + Shay and Old Dominion secured additional nods as individuals. (Technically, because Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers has a production credit and songwriting credit on “10,000 Hours,” he’s up for six awards, making him the leading nominee overall.)
Among songs, “10,000 Hours” appears in four categories, while Shelton’s “God’s Country” and Old Dominion’s “One Man Band” settle into three spots each. Morris places her fifth nomination this year as a member of The Highwomen, which also features Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, and Amanda Shires in its lineup.
Producer Dann Huff, also a five-time nominee, is noted for his work with Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell, Lady Antebellum, and Thomas Rhett. In addition, he lands in the Guitar Player of the Year and Producer of the Year categories. Brooks & Dunn and Billy Cyrus are back on the ballot after long absences, too.
Meanwhile, Luke Bryan makes his eighth appearance in the Entertainer category, a trophy he’s claimed twice. Carrie Underwood returns in that spot with her fourth nomination, including two wins. However, it’s only the second time Eric Church has been nominated for the biggest award of the night, and the first Entertainer nod for Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett. Urban won the award in 2019.
Here are the ACM Award nominations:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Carrie Underwood
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Highwomen
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Lindsay Ell
Caylee Hammack
Tenille Townes
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jordan Davis
Russell Dickerson
Riley Green
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
Producer: Scott Hendricks; Label: Warner Bros. (Nashville)
“One Man Band,” Old Dominion
Producer: Shane McAnally; Label: RCA Records Nashville
“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves
Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian; Label: MCA Nashville
“Rumor,” Lee Brice
Producers: Lee Brice, Dan Frizsell, Kyle Jacobs, Jon Stone; Label: Curb Records
“What If I Never Get Over You,” Lady Antebellum
Producer: Dann Huff; Label: BMLG Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
Songwriters: Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Jessie Jo Dillon, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde
Songwriters: Jeremy Bussey, Ashley McBryde
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt
“One Man Band,” Old Dominion
Songwriters: Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi
“Some of It,” Eric Church
Songwriters: Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, Bobby Pinson
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Thomas Rhett, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson; Label: The Valory Music Co.
GIRL, Maren Morris
Producers: busbee, Greg Kurstin, Maren Morris; Label: Columbia Nashville
Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi
Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi; Label: Capitol Records Nashville
What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
Producer: Scott Moffatt; Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Producer: Jay Joyce; Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
Director: Patrick Tracy; Producer: Christen Pinkston
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
Director: Sophie Muller; Producers: Jamie Amos, Patrick Kennedy
“One Man Band,” Old Dominion
Director: Mason Allen; Producer: Mason Allen
“Remember You Young,” Thomas Rhett
Director: TK McKamy; Producer: Dan Atchison
“Sugar Coat,” Little Big Town
Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos; Producers: Wes Edwards, Carlo Glorioso, Angie Lorenz
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
Producers: Dan Smyers; Label: Warner Music Nashville
“Dive Bar,” Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton
Producers: Garth Brooks; Label: Pearl Records, Inc.
“Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King
Producer: Jay Joyce; Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Producers: Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross, YoungKio; Label: Columbia Records
“What Happens in a Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell
Producer: Dann Huff; Label: The Valory Music Co.
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
INDUSTRY AWARDS:
CASINO OF THE YEAR – THEATER
The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV
The Joint: Tulsa – Tulsa, OK
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – Mt. Pleasant, MI
The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino – Las Vegas, NV
WinStar Global Event Center – Thackerville, OK
CASINO OF THE YEAR – ARENA
Mark G. Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ
MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, NV
Sandia Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM
Stir Concert Cove – Council Bluffs, IA
T Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV
FAIR/RODEO OF THE YEAR
California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, CA
Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY
Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo – Houston, TX
Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, MN
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo – San Antonio, TX
FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR
Boots and Hearts Music Festival – Oro-Medonte, OR
Stagecoach – Indio, CA
Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, FL
Watershed Festival – George, WA
Windy City Smokeout – Chicago, IL
CLUB OF THE YEAR
Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX
Coyote Joe’s – Charlotte, NC
Grizzly Rose – Denver, CO
Joe’s Live – Rosemont, IL
Losers Bar & Grill – Nashville, TN
THEATER OF THE YEAR
The Beacon Theatre – New York, NY
The Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL
DeJoria Center – Salt Lake City, UT
Rialto Square Theatre – Joliet, IL
Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FL
OUTDOOR VENUE OF THE YEAR
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH
Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA
Innsbrook After Hours – Glen Allen, VA
Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO
Rose Music Center – Huber Heights, OH
The Wharf at Orange Beach – Orange Beach, AL
ARENA OF THE YEAR
Infinite Energy Center – Duluth, GA
Madison Square Garden – New York, NY
Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA
Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, FL
DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR
Clay Campbell – Triangle Talent
Gary Osier – Gary Osier Presents
Gil Cunningham – Neste Live!
Kell Houston – Houston Productions
Nina Rojas – Neste Live!
Todd Boltin – Variety Attractions
PROMOTER OF THE YEAR
Adam Weiser – AEG Presents
Brian O’Connell – Live Nation
Jered Johnson – Pepper Productions
Stacy Vee – Messina Touring Group
Troy Vollhoffer – Premier Global Production
STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS:
BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Eli Beaird
Mike Brignardello
Tim Marks
Michael Rhodes
Jimmie Lee Sloas
DRUMMER OF THE YEAR
Fred Eltringham
Miles McPherson
Greg Morrow
Jerry Roe
Nir Zidkyahu
GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Tom Bukovac
Dann Huff
Rob McNelley
Adam Shoenfeld
Ilya Toshinskiy
PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
David Dorn
Tony Harrell
Charlie Judge
Tim Lauer
Gordon Mote
Mike Rojas
SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT(S) PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Stuart Duncan
Jenee Fleenor
Jim Hoke
Danny Rader
Joe Spivey
Charlie Worsham
STEEL GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Dan Dugamore
Paul Franklin
Josh Grange
Russ Pahl
Justin Schipper
AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
Chuck Ainlay
Jeff Balding
Tony Castle
Julian King
Steve Marcantonio
Justin Niebank
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
busbee
Buddy Cannon
Dann Huff
Michael Knox
Joey Moi