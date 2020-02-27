Music

About 28 Years After Moving to Nashville, Keith Urban Gets His Turn to Host the ACMs

by 46m ago

It’s been almost 28 years since Keith Urban officially moved from Australia to Nashville in 1992. And in that time, he has accomplished so much. Starting with his role as Guitar Player in Alan Jackson’s “Mercury Blues” video.

