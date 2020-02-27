About 28 Years After Moving to Nashville, Keith Urban Gets His Turn to Host the ACMs

VIDEO
Then Urban went on to do all the things. He has played fairs, fests, bars, clubs, amphitheaters, arenas, stadiums and awards shows. He has won ACM Awards, CMT Awards, Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, CMA Awards, People’s Choice Awards and more. He’s played concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, train stations pop-ups, benefit shows and the Grand Ole Opry. His life has been curated at an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame. He has made Nashville his home, and he found love and started a family. He’s written songs, played those songs and sang those songs. He has opened for his heroes and backed them when they needed a sideman. He has a judge and a mentor on a reality show. He has collaborated with friends, and made friends of his collaborators. He has won the hearts of millions of country fans.
But this? This he has never done.
It was announced on Thursday morning (Feb. 26) that Urban will be the host of the upcoming 55th Academy of Country Music Awards on April 4.
“As if having a new song out today wasn’t enough, I also get to host the ACM’s in April,” said Urban in a press release. “I’ll tell you — this year already feels like the most creative and energized year of my life… and there’s so much more to come. Incredibly grateful — and ready to roll!”
And that has us thinking back on everything Urban has done leading up to the show. Here are some of our favorite shots from Urban’s 28 years in America, in not particular order:
All photos courtesy of Getty Images
