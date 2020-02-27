About 28 Years After Moving to Nashville, Keith Urban Gets His Turn to Host the ACMs

</noscript> </div>

But this? This he has never done.

It was announced on Thursday morning (Feb. 26) that Urban will be the host of the upcoming 55th Academy of Country Music Awards on April 4.

“As if having a new song out today wasn’t enough, I also get to host the ACM’s in April,” said Urban in a press release. “I’ll tell you — this year already feels like the most creative and energized year of my life… and there’s so much more to come. Incredibly grateful — and ready to roll!”

And that has us thinking back on everything Urban has done leading up to the show. Here are some of our favorite shots from Urban’s 28 years in America, in not particular order:

All photos courtesy of Getty Images