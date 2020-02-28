Music

Shane McAnally on Accidental Gay Anthems and His Pronoun Fears

"It Starts with Just Being Able to Imagine It," the Songwriter Shares
Shane McAnally didn’t write gay anthems with the intent of writing gay anthems. They just kind of happened.

That’s what the prolific country songwriter told Anthony Ramos from GLAAD — formerly known as the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation — about his involvement in Kacey Musgraves’ 2013 “Follow Your Arrow” and her 2019 “Rainbow.”

But first, McAnally started at the beginning of what he thought was going to be a career as a country singer.

“I moved to Nashville originally in 1994. And at the end of the nineties, there was an artist who was in the closet — Ty Herndon — and he had some big hits,” McAnally said.

