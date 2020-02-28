Music

A Playlist for Carrie Underwood on Isaiah’s Birthday

There's a Country Song for Every Stage of Motherhood
15m ago

When Carrie Underwood posted on Thursday (Feb. 27) about her son Isaiah turning five, my mind immediately went here: to the 2004 Billy Dean song “Let Them Be Little.” At the time that song was on country radio, my own kids were 9, 7 and 5, so I was thinking exactly what Underwood was thinking.

