Hear Brett Young’s Pop Duet, “I Do,” With Astrid S

Brett Young said yes to Astrid S — and the result is “I Do,” a new pop duet between the country star and the rising singer-songwriter from Norway.

Astrid S, who wrote the song solo, says, “I’ve grown up with country music — it’s a genre I admire very much and it’s been a big influence and inspiration throughout the years in my songwriting. I’m so happy Brett wanted to do this song with me. Hope you’ll love it as much as I do!”

Young adds, “I was so honored to be asked to collaborate on this track with Astrid. When I first heard ‘I Do,’ I instantly connected to the lyrics and storytelling, so jumping on board and digging into something a little bit different was a no-brainer for me. I can’t wait for the fans to hear this one.”





