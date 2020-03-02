Lee Brice: What’s Next After “Happy Now”?

</noscript> </div>

So what’s the secret to writing songs that could be a potential smash?

“It’s everything from sitting down with a blank brain and a blank sheet of paper to just starting to play music and see what comes out. Or sometimes my iTunes will randomly play a song and it gives me an idea. The other day on my way to a write, I was thinking about a new version of a Don Williams kind of song. And I walked straight in and said to the engineer, ’Give me a kick drum and a guitar.’ I just threw down a groove before my co-writers even got there.”

But sometimes, inspiration is a little more strategic than just waiting on an idea. “Sometimes it’s a matter of looking at what you have: love songs, break-up songs, feel-good songs, and then you see where the gaps are. I always say, ’Let’s not write the same song twice.’ I like my albums to be balanced, that’s just part of my artistry. And I will always want to make a body of work. Fans want that, too.”

Next up for Brice is a song about one of them girls. He wrote it with Ashley Gorley, and hopes to release it right around the ACM Awards.

“It’s kind of like the girl that you might not think a guy would want at a young age,” he shared. “She kind of plays hard to get, she’s a good girl, she respects herself, she works hard, she’s not necessarily looking to party down, and she is not looking for guys.

“But when you grow up, as a guy, that’s the kind of woman you want.”