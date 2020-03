Colt Ford is cruising through familiar territory for “Back to Them Backroads,” a new music video that matches his down-home lifestyle with some pretty awesome camera shots. Jimmie Allen, known for hits like “Best Shot” and “Make Me Want To,” is riding shotgun.

Take a look at “Back to Them Backroads,” then read our exclusive Q&A with Colt Ford below the player.



The day we shot this video it was very cold and we were shooting outside. (I was driving with the window down). Jimmie and I were in the field having fun, but we were freezing.

How does the video bring your song to life?

The video gives you a visual of what we are talking about — real life in the country. It takes you with us on those backroads.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

Everybody is so busy and caught up in day-to-day life. Sometimes you just need to disconnect and get out in the country and realize what life is all about. I hope that’s what my fans take away from the video.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

This video was fun as hell! I have become good friends with Jimmie and wanted to work with him forever. He has such a positive vibe and sings so dang good. This was the perfect song for us to do and the video is fun. Just two ol’ boys having a good time where we are most at home on them backroads.

Songwriters: Colt Ford, Taylor Phillips, Josh Mirenda, Jared Sciullo, Justin David Bertoldie; Director: Potsy Ponciroli / Hideout Pictures