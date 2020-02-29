Rhonda Vincent Invited to Join Grand Ole Opry

Rhonda Vincent was surprised on stage at the Grand Ole Opry on Friday night (February 28) by Opry member Jeannie Seely with an invitation to become an official Opry member. Vincent had just performed her 2019 bluegrass chart-topper “Like I Could,” a tune co-written by Seely. Vincent will be officially inducted into the Opry family March 24.

Vincent reacted to the Opry invitation by twice asking Seely if she was serious. She then replied, “100 percent yes. Oh my gosh! I grew up listening to the Opry. Thank you dear God!”

Chris Hollo/Grand Ole Opry

Following the invitation, Seely welcomed on stage Opry members Connie Smith and Sharon and Cheryl White of the Whites, along with Vincent to perform “Those Memories” center stage in the Opry’s circle.

“Throughout her award-winning career, Rhonda has always made time to visit us at the Opry,” said Opry Vice President and Executive Producer Dan Rogers. “She is a force of nature on stage, and a friend to fellow artists and fans alike behind the scenes. Her songs have a home among the many styles of music we celebrate at the Opry for the rest of her career.”





