After a Heartbreak, LJ Picks Up the Pieces in “Pick Me”

Nashville Songwriter Reveals New Video
by 27m ago

Singer-songwriter LJ is letting her guard down in her brand new video, “Pick Me.”

A native of Houston, Texas, who moved to Nashville in 2017, LJ has been working on a full-length album, with “Pick Me” hinting at more music to come. Take a look, then read our exclusive interview below the player.

