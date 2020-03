Who Knew They Were So Great at Air Guitar?

Sure, Kelleigh Bannen knows that “Suit” is a love song, but rather than telling a romantic story in the music video, she’s lifting up her favorite businesswomen in Nashville — and having a blast while doing so.

Slip into this stylish new “Suit,” then read our exclusive interview with Bannen — who is one of CMT’s Next Women of Country — below the player.



What I remember most about the shoot day for “Suit” was just how fun it was to have so many of my friends on set. Also, seeing them light up and be so hilarious for the camera was just awesome to watch. Who knew they were so great at air guitar? 🤣

How does the video bring your song to life?

Instead of telling the literal story of “Suit” in the video, we decided to highlight a bunch of fierce female business owners from Nashville. We put them all in various “suits” and let them show off their dance moves.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

On the surface, I hope it’s just a fun play on a love song. On a deeper level, I love any chance to show the ways that women are leading in the Nashville community, and celebrating that.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Well, to be honest, I’m always stressed….watching myself on video is so hard. You want to nitpick every moment, but I love how irreverent and playful the video turned out.

Songwriters: Kelleigh Bannen, Claire Douglas, Dallas Wilson. Director: Rachel Deeb; Creative Director: Ceci Mula