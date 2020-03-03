Music

Country Artists Devastated By Deadly Nashville Tornadoes Overnight

Stars Are Marking Themselves as Safe, But Shocked Over the Damage Left in Tornado's Wake
by 20m ago

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more news becomes available.

As the country music community woke up on Tuesday morning (March 3), they started their day with the devastating news that several tornadoes touched down overnight near and in downtown Nashville.

And their thoughts and prayers started rolling in on social media.

And Carrie Underwood, who was in New York doing interviews for her new book, told NBC, “I’m texting people I know. Mike said he had to go upstairs at 2am and grab the boys to take them down to a little safe room in our house. I bet everybody was crying.”

The Nashville Metro Police have reported that so far, there have been several deaths and that 40 buildings have collapsed around the city, with the East Nashville and Germantown neighborhoods being hit the hardest.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has set up a donations page for anyone who wants to help Nashville get through the days ahead and the rebuilding efforts to come.