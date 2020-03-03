Stars Are Marking Themselves as Safe, But Shocked Over the Damage Left in Tornado's Wake

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more news becomes available.

As the country music community woke up on Tuesday morning (March 3), they started their day with the devastating news that several tornadoes touched down overnight near and in downtown Nashville.

And their thoughts and prayers started rolling in on social media.

We ducked around this cell and landed at john tune airport around 11:30 last night. Glad we landed when we did. Wouldn’t have been good an hour later. It was the cell that turned into the tornado. Lot of people lost their homes. No one comes together as a city like Nashville does pic.twitter.com/qvCjrYNu0x — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) March 3, 2020

The tornado must have missed our block by an inch because we are alright but I am so depleted looking at the damage that has happened to our beautiful city. There are so many people in the streets helping already, though. Thinking of those who lost their loved ones + homes. pic.twitter.com/pv2VPCafhc — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 3, 2020

Thanks for all the calls & well wishes. We are ok. Prayers for all of NASHVILLE & surrounding areas this morning. Ready to help in the devastation. — Chris Janson (@janson_chris) March 3, 2020

My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the Nashville area affected by the tornado last night. Even if the tornado didn’t hit our personal space, we are all affected because we are Nashvillians. My heart… https://t.co/S6dpfGfgg1 — Reba (@reba) March 3, 2020

My family and I are safe and sound, but this morning reveals terrible damage to this beautiful city. Lives lost. Homes, schools, & businesses destroyed. Our hearts and prayers go out to those most deeply affected, and soon our hands will. Nashville will rise and lift the broken. — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) March 3, 2020

I’m thankful for the well wishes here in Nashville from everyone. There are people that have lost loved ones and their homes. We as NASHVILLE will stand together and help anyone and everyone in need. That’s why I’m proud to live here and call it home. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) March 3, 2020

Thoughts and prayers for those who lost loved ones, homes and businesses in Nashville. This is an amazing city and we will rally and rebuild ❤️ — Brandy Clark (@TheBrandyClark) March 3, 2020

Oh nashville. very sad morning. how do we start to help? point me in the right direction and let’s start helping and healing. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 3, 2020

east nashville — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) March 3, 2020

Scariest storm I’ve ever seen. My heart breaks for Nashville. — Ray Fulcher (@callme_raymond) March 3, 2020

Praying for Nashville this morning — Scotty McCreery (@ScottyMcCreery) March 3, 2020

We are ok. I’m in New York and Maren and our house are fine, but our neighborhood is not. Places we have loved for many years don’t look like they are there any more. We are so thankful and devastated at the same time. — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) March 3, 2020

Waking up to the news of tornadoes back home.

Thinking about everyone in Nashville this morning — The Cadillac Three (@thecadillac3) March 3, 2020

Prayers for Nashville. Tornado ripped through tonight. — Muscadine Bloodline (@MuscadineBLine) March 3, 2020

Love you, Nashville. ♥️ — Ryman Auditorium (@theryman) March 3, 2020

And Carrie Underwood, who was in New York doing interviews for her new book, told NBC, “I’m texting people I know. Mike said he had to go upstairs at 2am and grab the boys to take them down to a little safe room in our house. I bet everybody was crying.”

The Nashville Metro Police have reported that so far, there have been several deaths and that 40 buildings have collapsed around the city, with the East Nashville and Germantown neighborhoods being hit the hardest.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has set up a donations page for anyone who wants to help Nashville get through the days ahead and the rebuilding efforts to come.