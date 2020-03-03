Kenny Chesney Sets Release Date for New Album

Get ready, No Shoes Nation. Kenny Chesney is bringing a “high fun factor” to his next album, Here and Now. Set for a May 1 release, the project will be his first album for Warner Music Nashville.
“You know, it’s going to have a high fun factor,” he said in a statement. “People work hard, and need music that makes them smile, that kicks them into a happy place. There are also songs here that look at very specific people, that tell one person’s story, but it could be any of us. That’s the mark of a good song: let one person’s specific life say so much about a lot of people’s lives.”