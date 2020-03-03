Kenny Chesney Sets Release Date for New Album

Get ready, No Shoes Nation. Kenny Chesney is bringing a “high fun factor” to his next album, Here and Now. Set for a May 1 release, the project will be his first album for Warner Music Nashville.

“You know, it’s going to have a high fun factor,” he said in a statement. “People work hard, and need music that makes them smile, that kicks them into a happy place. There are also songs here that look at very specific people, that tell one person’s story, but it could be any of us. That’s the mark of a good song: let one person’s specific life say so much about a lot of people’s lives.”



Chesney parted ways with his longtime label group, Sony Music Nashville, in January 2017. He has spent the last 18 months writing and recording Here and Now. He co-produced the album with Buddy Cannon, with additional production by Ross Copperman. The release arrives roughly two weeks after he launches his Chillaxification Tour at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 18. “When you’re this far into a career, I think artists need to keep pushing themselves and the music without losing sight of who they are, or forgetting the people you make music for,” he stated. “No Shoes Nation is a very passionate place without borders; I get inspired every time I see and hear them.” Craig Shelburne Embedded from www.youtube.com



