Nashville’s Basement East Suffers the Worst of Tornado’s Wrath

The tragic tornado that tore through Nashville before dawn on Tuesday morning (March 3) did damage to countless homes, businesses, and because it’s Music City, venues.

The Basement East at 917 Woodland Street in East Nashville — nicknamed “Beast” — sustained severe damage, and in a series of social media posts, they shared that nobody was hurt because the staff took cover in the basement. But because they have no way of knowing how long it will take to rebuild, they are working diligently to relocate shows.

Hailey Whitters, who was prepping for her release-week, hometown show at the venue on March 10, is now going to be playing at Nashville’s Exit/In.

Thousands of miles away and devastated over the destruction that happened in East Nashville last night … I believe in the strength and resiliency of our community. We will stand together and recover. Love you, Nashville. — Hailey Whitters (@haileywhitters) March 3, 2020

Other bars and clubs in the same East Nashville neighborhood that were damaged by the tornado include 3 Crow Bar and The 5 Spot, along with restaurants like the Tree House, Five Points Pizza East, Margot Cafe, and BoomBozz.