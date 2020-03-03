Jimmie Allen Makes Chart History, Welcomes Baby

And the award for the Little Single That Could goes to… Jimmie Allen, whose “Make Me Want To” inches into the winner’s circle after a 58-week climb. That’s more than a year, folks, and it’s Allen’s second consecutive No. 1, his first having been “Best Shot” in 2018.
It’s also the longest climb to No. 1 in the history of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart since its launch in January 1990. Meanwhile, Allen and his fiancée Alexis Gale welcomed a baby girl named Naomi Bettie Allen on March 1.
Meanwhile, Luke Combs continues to hold the high ground with the No. 1 and No. 2 albums, with What You See Is What You Get and This One’s for You, respectively. The No. 3 through No. 5 albums are Morgan Wallen’s If I Know Me, Blake Shelton’s Fully Loaded: God’s Country and Kane Brown’s Experiment.
There are no new or returning albums in this week’s Top 25. However, our drone detects three new songs. They are Keith Urban’s “God Whispered Your Name” (No. 28), Sam Hunt’s “Hard to Forget” (No. 58) and Old Dominion’s “Some People Do” (No. 60).