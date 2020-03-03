Madison Kozak Joins Next Women of Country Tour

</noscript> </div>

OK. I have to think back to the fall then. When I got the invite to be a part of the Next Women 2020 class, I was so excited because I’ve watched these classes come up over the years and seen a lot of really awesome powerhouse female artists come out who I just loved their music out of this class. It was like, “Oh, something’s turning here in my career.”

To be a part of this class was a huge honor and to be heading out on this tour, it is so exciting to me to get to tell my stories in cities I’ve never been to. Or in my case, heading back to Canada with Tanya where I come from is really special to me. It’s a huge honor.

Speaking of Tanya, will this be the first time that you’re spending a lot of time with her?

It’s funny because I feel like I’ve spent so much time with her just from listening to her music. I feel like I know her. She’s got this sass about her, this grit about her, that I admire so much and try to carry out as well in myself and my own artistry.

But this will be the first time I’ll get to really spend time with her, aside from the Next Women of Country event where I got to meet her for the first time. I just can’t wait to learn everything there is to know about being out there, being on the road, about being a woman in country. I want to hear it from her perspective.



I want to touch on your latest video for "OMG ILY" which is all iPhone footage, right? Tell us about why you chose to do that for the video? Yeah. Well, I'm like any other millennial, I seem to be glued to my phone these days. And I love the way that your iPhone, or whatever smartphone, can capture the way you live your life. And I felt like "OMG ILY" is really fun. It felt like the right time to bring out the phone and just say, "Hey, this is the way I see life." So I shot all of the video on that on my phone, vlog style, at the Next Women of Country event that day. I was peeking behind the scenes as well as the BMI awards that night and just danced the night away. I was having so much fun and it captures the song perfectly, I think. Thinking back to growing up, who were you listening to? And how did that impact you? Well, I grew up a '90s baby but a child of 2000s country on the radio, so I listened to a lot of Lonestar, Rascal Flatts, Miranda Lambert, Dixie Chicks, Shania Twain. All of these artists who were sharing their life, sharing their stories — and drawing back to the artists that I listened to from beginning, which were the classic country artists. Loretta Lynn was my first concert. I think the common thread there is just I love artists who speak their truth and that's what I carry today and what I try to bring to the table.




