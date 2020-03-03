Madison Kozak Joins Next Women of Country Tour

Rising country artist Madison Kozak is on the road this week with Tanya Tucker and the CMT Next Women of Country Tour, opening her first of four shows. Born and raised in Canada and now living in Nashville, Kozak chatted with Hot 20 Countdown about the shows, as well as the new music she’s releasing through the new, female-focused label, Songs of Daughters.
“Growing up, I listened to very classic country music,” she said. “‘Delta Dawn’ was a song I sang over and over again at fairs and festivals back home in Ontario. So getting to open for an artist like Tanya is such a dream, something I never thought would be possible. I’m also heading out on the road with Willie Nelson this spring. I’m so pumped to be carrying the torch of traditional country that needs to be heard and represented in 2020.”