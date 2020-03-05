Women’s History Month: The First Female Stars of Country Music

</noscript> </div>

MORE HITMAKERS AND HOT SHOTS

Lulu Belle: She was the flashy and high-spirited half of the husband-and-wife team Lulu Belle & Scotty, who starred on the National Barn Dance for 25 years. Lulu Belle Wiseman was voted the most popular woman in radio in 1936 by the readers of Radio Guide magazine. Her music ranged from Appalachian folk songs to gospel tunes to popular hits of the day. Besides their radio fame, the two also appeared with their music in seven movies.

The Girls of the Golden West: This sister duet joined the National Barn Dance in 1933 and quickly distinguished themselves with their uncannily close harmonies and yodeling. Among their most popular records were “There’s a Silver Moon on the Golden Gate,” “Will There Be Any Yodeling in Heaven,” “Cowboy Jack” and “My Love Is a Rider. Country music scholar Charles Wolfe credited them as forerunners of such close harmony female acts as the Judds and Sweethearts of the Rodeo.

Judy Canova: A hillbilly comedienne, she began her career in New York in the early 1930s as part of a family act. They later played Broadway in Calling All Stars. In 1939, the Canovas became one of the first country acts to appear on television. As a solo act, Canova was featured in a series of feature films — still casting herself as a hillbilly — and eventually became Republic studio’s most profitable female star. Her national radio show during the 1940s was among the country’s most popular broadcasts.

Coon Creek Girls: This was the first all-woman stringband in country music. Led by Lily May Ledford and featuring two of her sisters, the group — at the invitation of First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt — performed at the White House in 1939 for the Roosevelts and the king and queen of England. They were regulars on such seminal radio shows as the Renfro Valley Barn Dance and the Old Dominion Barn Dance. Lily May’s son, J. P. Pennington, is a founding member of the pop-country band, Exile.

Margaret Whiting: Although best known as a pop singer, Whiting paired with country crooner Jimmy Wakely in 1949 for the massive country hit, “Slipping Around,” which stayed at No. 1 for 17 weeks.

Rachel Veach: Banjo player and comedienne in Roy Acuff’s Smoky Mountain Boys band from 1939 to 1946. Touring with the propriety-sensitive Acuff while she was still a young unmarried woman, Veach was presented as the sister of band member Bashful Brother Oswald. She also recorded with Acuff on such classics as “Fireball Mail” and “She’s My Curly Headed Baby.”

Sally Ann Forrester: A singer and accordion-playing member of Bill Monroe’s Blue Grass Boys from 1943 to 1946, she was married to Howard Forrester who would later become famous as a fiddler in Acuff’s band. Often called “the first woman of bluegrass,” she was honored in 2019 by the International Bluegrass Music Association through a college scholarship offered in her name.

In the next post for Women’s History Month, CMT.com will spotlight Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Kitty Wells, and many more legendary figures from the 1950s and 1960s.

Pictured (L-R): Minnie Pearl, Maybelle Carter, Sara Carter, Rose Maddox, Patsy Montana