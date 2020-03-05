Music

Women’s History Month: The First Female Stars of Country Music

Read About The Carter Family, Patsy Montana, Minnie Pearl, Cindy Walker and More
by 1h ago

Despite being the genre that created and extolled the archetypes of “Mama” and “Little Darlin’,” country music has never quite given women their due. Even today — 93 years after the fabled Bristol Sessions that launched country music as a commercial art form — a battle rages over giving women equal time on radio and equal opportunity to be respected, heard and taken seriously as they seek places in this highly competitive industry.

Indicative of just how excluded and overlooked women have been is the fact that none were elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame from its inception in 1961 until 1970, when the Carter Family was tardily admitted.

