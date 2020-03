Even if you never got over the studio versions of Lady Antebellum’s newest songs, a surprise EP will make you hear them in a whole different way.

Today they dropped a five-song project titled Live: In the Round that offers reimagined versions of the chart-topping “What If I Never Get Over You” and four more tracks that originally appeared on their 2019 album, OCEAN. The songs were recreated in one take at Skyways Studio in Nashville.



In addition to the No. 1 single and OCEAN’s artistic title track, Lady A offer fresh renditions of “What I’m Leaving For,” which is their latest single, as well as “Boots” and “Be Patient With My Love.”

“We really enjoyed getting to strip down some of our favorites songs from OCEAN and put focus on the lyrics that drew us in from the beginning,” Charles Kelley said. “It was refreshing to get back in the studio with just the three of us and our road band. We were able relive those initial feelings and reflect on how these songs have already made such a huge impact on our career.”