Dierks Bentley, Jake Owen, Miranda Lambert Are Going Above and Beyond

This Is What It Looks Like When Country Stars Roll Up Their Sleeves to Help

You can post all the prayer-hands and broken-heart emojis you want, but eventually, you need to disconnect from social media and just go do something.

That’s what’s been happening all over Nashville since the tornado hit on Tuesday morning (March 3) and left miles and miles of destruction in its wake.

Like when Dierks Bentley realized that his drummer Steve Misamore’s Mt. Juliet home took a direct hit, he gathered his band and crew to go help Misamore and his wife CarryAnn start the where-do-you-even-start clean-up process. Bentley even added some levity to the heavy situation with a video about bringing the outside in.

A little levity… band and crew helping out Steve pic.twitter.com/XPlqYNKIzN — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) March 5, 2020

And Jake Owen, who first shared on his Instagram story that he was willing to take in pets who needed shelter, then showed up with tools and his twin brother to help the community get rid of all the downed trees. “This is why it’s called the Volunteer State,” he said.

Other country artists showing up to do some good:

.@NashAnimalCare is working hard to help animals impacted by the Tornado in Nashville. @MuttNation and I are supporting their efforts and appreciate y’all doing anything you can to help fur babies in need, too!! #NashvilleStrong https://t.co/Lw6cVJewAC pic.twitter.com/tjf0POsx4v — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) March 4, 2020

Headed to drop off supplies to @ErinOprea this morning. Blankets needed badly. I got the last of them at this store. Flashlights, batteries, hygiene items etc. Drop off at corner of Monroe & 10th. Much, much love to you all. pic.twitter.com/K4o33w2Tz3 — Lee Ann Womack (@leeannwomack) March 5, 2020

We are here answering calls. Call 833-585-0179 to donate to @RedCross to help with the Nashville tornado relief efforts pic.twitter.com/W2ysVBBMc6 — Cam (@camcountry) March 5, 2020

To anyone in Nashville who needs help with tornado clean-up, moving things, or needs supplies, I have a truck and I am in town all week… please reach out if I can help! — Meghan Patrick (@MegPatrickMusic) March 4, 2020

Love to see people helping people here in Nashville! pic.twitter.com/fl4AnZIa1s — Drew Baldridge (@DrewRBaldridge) March 5, 2020

Also, waffles.

The Waffle House Food truck has arrived to help our Nashville community!

We are at Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church serving free food from 4-7pm or while supplies last!

2708 Jefferson St, Nashville pic.twitter.com/C59ifwKXJC — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) March 4, 2020