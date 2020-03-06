Music

Heartbroken? Hung Over? It’s Maddie & Tae to the Rescue!

Watch the Empowering "Bathroom Floor"
by 1h ago

First, watch this brand new video from Maddie & Tae, then go out and have some fun! And while you’re out there, keep an eye out for the coolest repair van in town.

Check out “Bathroom Floor,” then read our exclusive interview with Maddie & Tae below the player.

Embedded from embed.vevo.com.