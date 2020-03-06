Heartbroken? Hung Over? It’s Maddie & Tae to the Rescue!

</noscript> </div>

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

Maddie: I remember being sooo tired because we had to fly in and fly back out for the Carrie Underwood tour all in about 24 hours. I also remember being so excited that this treatment I came up with came to life so perfectly. Making this video was a reminder to not doubt myself and my ideas because a lot of them can turn out awesome!

Tae: I remember only being home for a day and we had a lot that we needed to pull off in a short amount of time so all hands were on deck! The first scene we got to shoot was the “club” scene so we got all dolled up and started off on a really upbeat note and that definitely set the tone for it to be such a fun day. The last scene we filmed was the “hangover” scene and my husband was so concerned when he picked me up after, ha ha.

How does the video bring your song to life?

Maddie: This video brings the song to life in a really unique way. The heartbreak repair service really made it so fun and was a dramatic take on what we do for our girlfriends when they have their hearts broken.

Tae: The song displays so much empowerment and sisterhood and the video just highlights that even more. We ladies need to lift each other up and remind each other of our worth!

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

Maddie: I hope fans see this video and feel empowered and encouraged that it does get better. And also, life is short, go have some fun!

Tae: As fun as this video is, heartbreak is real and it can be ugly so I hope that if anyone is hurting for any reason, this video makes them smile.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Maddie: I was so excited to see the vision come to life mainly because I was so heavy-handed in the treatment and concept and really wanted it to be great. Carlos Ruiz nailed it and captured everything so perfectly. I am so proud of this video!

Tae: I feel giddy and excited to see how our fans react!