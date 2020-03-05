Kid Rock, Charles Kelley and Travis Denning Are Standing By

If you call in to the CMT and American Red Cross Telethon today, don’t be surprised if Kid Rock is the one taking your donation down. Or Charles Kelley. Or Travis Denning. Along with Kid Rock, Kelley and Denning, other country stars and industry big shots who will be standing by to answer your call include Dave Haywood, Blanco Brown, Kalie Shorr, Whitney Duncan, Sarah Darling, Gavin DeGraw, Devin Dawson, Shy Carter, Erin Oprea, Hannah Ellis, Savannah Keyes, Cassadee Pope, Tommy Emmanuel, Emily Hackett, Sam Palladio, Caroline Spence, Anna Vaus, Erin Enderlin, Avenue Beat, Scott Borchetta and CMT’s Cody Alan. All donations will support disaster relief efforts in Middle Tennessee.

And while you’re on the phone, be sure to share your personal stories of how the recent tornado affected you, and how the community is lifting you up. We want to hear it all.

The Telethon will air live on WSMV News 4 in Nashville and on all CMT social platforms nationally.

WHEN:

The three-hour broadcast starts at 4pm CT on Thursday (March 5) and will run until 7pm CT.

HOW TO CALL IN:

Call 833-585-0179 to make a donation, or visit rdcrss.org/cmt.

From all of us at CMT, our hearts are with our friends and neighbors affected by the recent storms in Tennessee. To make a donation, click here. Recovery is a long process and your donation can provide warm meals, shelter, and hope to communities in need. Please give what you can.