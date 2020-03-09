Music

Raihanna Estrada Shares Her Own “Cinderella” Story

She Filmed the Video in Texas and Nashville
by 31m ago

We all know the story of “Cinderella,” but rising artist Raihanna Estrada is putting her own spin on the famous fairy tale. Take a look at her new video for “Cinderella,” then read an exclusive interview below the player.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.