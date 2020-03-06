Mickey Guyton Tells CMT About “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?”

Mickey Guyton is making a statement with her brand new single, “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” During a visit with CMT Hot 20 Countdown, she shares the story behind the song, the sisterhood of songwriting, and the experience of singing it for the first time.
CMT: For those who haven’t had the privilege to hear “What Are You Gonna Tell Her” yet, how would you describe this song?
MG: This song is a call to action. We are all so obviously very much so aware of the problems with the lack of women being played on country radio and just getting played period in country music and getting signed, whether it’s publishers or anything. It’s a really, really hard position to be in. And I’ve been dealing with so many issues as being a woman for so long and I wanted to write about it.
A 15-year-old little girl hit me up on Instagram and she was like, “I’m moving to Nashville I’m gonna go to Belmont and what do I have to look forward to as a country music singer?” I didn’t have anything to tell her. And that’s a big problem. I wanted to write about it. I wrote the song about changing things so our daughters can be whomever they want to be.
As kids, we’re told that we can be whatever we want to be when we grow up. And as women, when we grow up, we realize we can’t be everything that we want to be when we grow up. And it needs to change.