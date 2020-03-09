Music Jimmie Allen & Noah Cyrus Add Stranger Things Vibe to “This Is Us” Are They Meeting in a Space in Their Minds? by CMT.com Staff 30m ago Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus bring out all the emotions in their new duet, “This Is Us.” The lyrics portray a love that’s been a long time coming — and one that is worth the wait. But is there a sci-fi angle to the storyline? Check out “This Is Us,” then read our interview with Jimmie Allen below the player. Embedded from embed.vevo.com. </noscript> </div> What do you remember most about the shoot for this video? I remember the anticipation. The day we shot the video, I was looking forward to it for a while. I love the song and was anxious to see it come to life. How does the video bring your song to life? The video has a compelling pull. The set is similar to Stranger Things when the character Eleven blindfolds herself and goes into the dark room in her head, creating a world where she can see the person she’s thinking about. What message do you hope your fans take away from the video? When they watch the video, I hope it brings the person they love to mind. And if they love them, I hope they realize that love is always worth fighting for. How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time? After I saw the video for the first time, I was amazed at how simple yet complex it was. The question still remains: are the characters in the video really there with each other, or are they just meeting in a space in their minds? Or both? Writers: Noah Cyrus, Tyler Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt, Ilsey Juber, Dernset “D’Mile” Emile II; Director: Dustin Haney CMT.com Staff