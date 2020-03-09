Jimmie Allen & Noah Cyrus Add Stranger Things Vibe to “This Is Us”

</noscript> </div>

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

I remember the anticipation. The day we shot the video, I was looking forward to it for a while. I love the song and was anxious to see it come to life.

How does the video bring your song to life?

The video has a compelling pull. The set is similar to Stranger Things when the character Eleven blindfolds herself and goes into the dark room in her head, creating a world where she can see the person she’s thinking about.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

When they watch the video, I hope it brings the person they love to mind. And if they love them, I hope they realize that love is always worth fighting for.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

After I saw the video for the first time, I was amazed at how simple yet complex it was. The question still remains: are the characters in the video really there with each other, or are they just meeting in a space in their minds? Or both?