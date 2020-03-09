The Advice Karen Fairchild Gave to Ingrid Andress About Instinct

</noscript> </div>

“If someone walked a day in my heels, they’d probably be surprised how challenging it can be gathering song ideas on the road. It’s difficult to do, but it’s vital to keeping your sanity as an artist,” she said. “I constantly have a notebook or my phone and am writing down ideas.”

When it came time to write her debut single “More Hearts Than Mine” with Sam Ellis and Derrick Southerland, Andress recently told CMT that she drew from a real-life situation.

“The last time I brought somebody to meet my family was back in college and they loved him so much and they still ask about him. This was like 10 years ago, by the way. They’re like, ’Oh, what is this guy doing?’ I’m like, ’Oh, he hates me now because I totally broke his heart.’ They still ask about him though,” she’d said. “They’re like, ’He was our favorite.’

“So I feel like because they held on so tightly to that relationship, it’s made me have to rethink now, like, ’OK, if I do bring this person home, I don’t want to have to relive this whole thing of them being attached.’ So (the song) was definitely from a real place.”