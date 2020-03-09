The Advice Karen Fairchild Gave to Ingrid Andress About Instinct

Ingrid Andress’ highly anticipated debut album Lady Like will be released on March 27, and I suspect there will be some Little Big Town influences on it.
Because in an interview with industry magazine Country Aircheck, Andress shared the sage advice that Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild gave her.
“(She) said to always got with your gut, because the further along you get, the more cooks there are in the kitchen and the more opinions you’re going to have to listen to,” Andress said. “First and foremost as an artist, your job is to keep your goal and vision, because you’re the one the art is coming from.”