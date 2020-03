Nashville musician Ron Pope unearths some long-ago heartache in his new video, “Bone Structure.” The emotional song is the title track of his latest album, which he’ll be promoting on a European tour next month. Pope wrote the new material shortly after the birth of his daughter last year. In the lyrics, he imparts some of the lessons he’d want her to know, written as if he were no longer there.

Take a look at “Bone Structure,” then read our interview below the player.



Honestly, trying to learn that piano part (which was played on the record by the magnificent Rob Crowell) is the thing that dominates my memory of this whole process. It was no small feat and required a bunch of help and many, many days of practice. As silly as that sounds, at this point when I hear the song, that’s all I think of!

How does the video bring your song to life?

Lily Saito, of the Nashville Ballet, is the dancer in the video and she does an incredible job of visually adding emotion to the song. We knew that we wanted to include some form of dance in the video since it’s such a great way of conveying raw feelings and Lily was perfect. The song is about a summer long ago when I mistook lust for love, and about the aftermath of the relationship. She encapsulated that so well.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

Feelings of sadness about the end of a relationship can feel like they will never end, but they will. One day, it will all seem like a distant memory. Lessons learned and you come out better on the other side.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Incredible. We’ve worked with Sean and his wife, Kirsten, on multiple projects and they have the ability to capture the mood and concept so well. And again, Lily is outstanding, and I can’t dance so I’m amazed by anyone who can do what she does. It really feels like the video brings a heightened emotional connection to the song. And that’s the goal, I guess!

Writer: Ron Pope; Director: Sean Hagwell