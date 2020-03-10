Stagecoach Festival Moves to October, Due to COVID-19

Stagecoach Music Festival will shift its dates from April to October, due to concerns about COVID-19, or Coronavirus. According to one of the festival’s producers, Goldenvoice, the annual festival in Indio, California, will now take place on October 23, 24, and 25. The official statement is below.

As one of the West Coast’s largest country music festivals, this year’s lineup offered Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Alan Jackson, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and many more. In related news, Coachella will also take place in October.

On Monday, three additional Coronavirus cases were confirmed in Riverside County, California, bringing the area’s total to six. Stagecoach has been held annually since 2007. The festival has attracted between 75,000 and 80,000 people in recent years.