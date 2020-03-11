Another Round: Holly, Hilary and Sam Williams

</noscript> </div>

So when Holly, Hilary and Sam Williams walked into the CMT Studios for our new series Another Round, it sounded just like you’d expect from a family with three generations of deep, deep musical roots.

“We’re from that outlier family in country music called the Williams family,” Sam said at the beginning of the songwriter’s round with his sisters. “It’s our first time to get to do this officially, to sing in a circle like this. It’s a very special day,” Holly said, adding that they’d wanted to start off with their dad’s “Family Tradition” but it ended up sounding like a bad American Idol audition.

Instead, they kicked off the performance with Hank Jr.’s “Whiskey Bent and Hell Bound” from 1979, and closed the intimate show with Hank Sr.’s gospel song “I Saw the Light” from 1948. And in between, they each took a turn playing a song of their own:

Holly Williams did a song she penned by herself called “Drinkin'”.

Hilary Williams performed her “Crazy,” written by Natalie Hemby and Lincoln Parish.

And Sam Williams shared his “Can’t Fool Your Own Blood,” a tune he wrote with Mary Gauthier and Jaimee Harris.

“Music is in our bones, we just love to sing it and play it. The Williams’ just love music. We love writing and performing,” Sam shared.

The all-new digital series Another Round brings Music City’s celebrated ‘in the round’ format to life in front of a live studio audience, allowing for an intimate spotlight on the artists, their songs and their stories.