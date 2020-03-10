Jon Pardi Says “Girls Are Out There Raising Hell”

This One's for the Girls Who Ain't Got No Settle Down in Their Boots

Did Jon Pardi just release a female empowerment anthem?

And if so, can we get an amen?

The title of Pardi’s brand new song “Ain’t Always the Cowboy” might sound like it’s just another fiddle-heavy cowboy song — not that there’s anything wrong with that — but this one’s actually more of a cowgirl song. And Pardi told Billboard Country Update that the message this new tune sends is one of absolute girl power.

“The girls are out there raising hell these days,” Pardi said of the song penned by Brandon Kinney and Josh Thompson. “The females are fighting. They’re saying they’re strong, you know, and it’s great. So it was cool (that) this is about girls kind of doing their own thing.”

This song is kind of like George Strait’s “The Cowboy Rides Away,” he explained, but this time it’s the girl who can’t be tied down. “You take that and kind of flip it,” he said, “it takes on a whole different perspective. It’s not why I’m putting it out there, but it’s like whatever way that helps, here’s some more power.

“Girls, go get it.”

