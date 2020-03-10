Music

Kane Brown Finds “Homesick” in Familiar Territory

Luke Combs Holds Top Spots on Album Chart
by 40m ago

Welcome home, Kane Brown. Happy to have you back in the chart penthouse.

All this is a roundabout way of saying that Brown’s “Homesick” has arrived at No. 1 on Billboard’s country airplay chart after a 31-week slog. It’s Brown’s fifth song to reach that peak, following “Good as You,” “Lose It,” “Heaven,” and “What Ifs.”

Embedded from www.youtube.com.