Four Hours + 22 Artists = $500,000 for Tornado Relief

Sheryl Crow, Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, and More Show Up to Show Up

The tornado that devastated roughly 80 miles in and around Nashville last week was only on the ground for approximately 73 minutes.

Thank God the benefit concert to help the victims lasted about four times as long.

To Nashville, With Love on Monday night (March 9) at Marathon Music Works — one of the venues unaffected by the deadly tornado — raised an estimated $500,000 in ticket sales, sponsorships, donations and auctioned items like signed guitars from all of the night’s performers. All of the proceeds went to the To Nashville, With Love Fund, which will be used for disaster relief and mental health organizations.

Sheryl Crow, Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Jason Isbell, Kendell Marvel, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Dan Auerbach, Katie Pruitt, Margo Price, Erin Rae, Old Crow Medicine Show, Sadler Vaden, Soccer Mommy and Yola all took the stage for the worthy cause and didn’t leave until the hours had flown by and the money had been raised.

Highlights from the show included McBryde’s two new songs “Velvet Red” and “Sparrow,” Brothers Osborne went with one new (“Skeletons in Your Closet”) and one old (“It Ain’t My Fault”), and Sheryl Crow recruited Carlile to join her on “If It Makes You Happy” and Isbell joined her for “Everything Is Broken.”