THE LATEST: Find Out Which Shows Are Cancelled

LAST UPDATED AT 8:30 a.m. CT on March 11, 2020.

Zac Brown Band’s spring leg of The Owl Tour

Cancelled

“Out of caution and due to increasing public health concerns, Zac Brown Band is postponing the spring 2020 leg of The Owl Tour. This was an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority. Rescheduled dates for all spring shows (through Nashville on April 25) will be announced soon. We ask that our fans retain their tickets as they will be honored on the new dates. At this time, our Roar With The Lions Summer 2020 tour dates (commencing in May) will be performed as planned.”

Old Dominion’s shows at the Country 2 Country festivals in the UK

Cancelled

“After much consideration, we have decided to withdraw from our upcoming performances as part of the @c2cfestival in Berlin, Amsterdam, Dublin, London, and Glasgow. We are so sorry to disappoint our fans overseas; however, with the growing uncertainty and unpredictable nature of the virus that is spreading throughout the world, the safety and security of our entire team is the top priority.”

Stagecoach

Postponed

According to one of Stagecoach’s producers, Goldenvoice, the festival in Indio, California that was originally planned for April, will now take place on October 23, 24, and 25. As one of the West Coast’s largest country music festivals, this year’s lineup offered Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Alan Jackson, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and many more.