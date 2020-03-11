ACM Awards Add Performers Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert are among the first performers confirmed for the ACM Awards, taking place in Las Vegas on April 5. In conjunction with the announcement, the Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions issued a statement about “monitoring the situation” amid concerns about COVID-19, or coronavirus, even though the pandemic was not mentioned by name.
The reigning ACM Entertainer of the year, Urban will host the show for the first time this year. Meanwhile, Lambert will perform “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” with nominated artists Lindsay Ell, Caylee Hammack, Elle King, Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes. Lambert’s recorded version of the song is up for Music Event of the Year. (Maren Morris also appears on Lambert’s album version, while Ell does not.)