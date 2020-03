Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini blend their voices in this stunning performance of “homecoming queen?” from CMT Crossroads, which airs Wednesday, March 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.

Moments before singing Ballerini’s newest hit together, Halsey remarks, “If there was any song that I wish that I wrote, it is ’homecoming queen?’ by Kelsea Ballerini.” Take a look.