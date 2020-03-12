Dan + Shay Postpone Tour, Confirm New Dates

Dan + Shay have postponed their spring tour due to concerts about coronavirus.
However, the spring leg of Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour has already been rescheduled, and previously purchased tickets will be honored for all dates as outlined below. Check venue websites for updates and further information.
Dan + Shay issued the following statement:
Well, here we are. March 12, 2020, sitting in a bus parked outside Wells Fargo Center, making a statement we never thought we’d have to make. After the mandatory postponement of our Philadelphia show, and several others in the coming weeks, we have made the collective decision (with our team and health officials) to postpone the spring leg of THE (ARENA) TOUR. These shows mean the world to us, and it was important that they be postponed and not canceled, but more than the shows, our fans mean the world to us, and protecting their safety is the number one priority. We want the shows to be memorable, and not experienced with fear.
Thank you all for your patience and understanding. It is a strange, strange time for all of us, but we felt this was the right thing to do. Previously purchased tickets will be honored at all rescheduled dates. We hope everyone can make it. Keep an eye on venue websites for further information and updates. Stay safe out there.
So much love,
Dan + Shay
NEW DATES: Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour 2020
July 30: Tulsa, OK (BOK Center)
July 31: Dallas, TX (American Airlines Center)
August 1: San Antonio, TX (AT&T Center)
August 6: Louisville, KY (KFC Yum! Center)
August 7: Grand Rapids, MI (The Van Andel Arena)
August 8: Oro-Medonte, ON (Burl’s Creek Event Grounds)
August 13: Omaha, NE (CHI Health Center)
August 14: Kansas City, MO (Sprint Center)
August 15: Chicago, IL (United Center)
August 21: Calgary, AB (Prairie Wind Park)
August 28: Milwaukee, WI (Fiserv Forum)
August 29: Minneapolis, MN (Target Center)
September 10: Greenville, SC (Bon Secours Wellness Arena)
September 11: Charlottesville, VA (John Paul Jones Arena)
September 12: Greensboro, NC (Greensboro Coliseum Complex)
September 17: North Little Rock, AR (Simmons Bank Arena)
September 18: St Louis, MO (Enterprise Center)
September 19: Detroit, MI (Little Caesars Arena)
September 24: Washington DC (Capital One Arena)
September 25: New York, NY (Madison Square Garden)
September 26: Pittsburgh, PA (PPG Paints Arena)
September 28: Philadelphia, PA (Wells Fargo Center)
October 1: Orlando, FL (Amway Center)
October 2: Atlanta, GA (State Farm Arena)
October 3: New Orleans, LA (Smoothie King Center)
October 5: Indianapolis, IN (Bankers Life Fieldhouse)
October 8: Newark, NJ (Prudential Center)
October 9: Boston, MA (TD Garden)
October 10: Uncasville, CT (Mohegan Sun Arena)
October 11: Hershey, PA (GIANT Center)
October 15: Denver, CO (Pepsi Center)
October 16: Salt Lake City, UT (Vivint Smart Home Arena)
October 17: Las Vegas, NV (T-Mobile Arena)
October 21: Glendale, AZ (Gila River Arena)
October 23: San Francisco, CA (Chase Center)
October 24: Sacramento, CA (Golden 1 Center)
October 29: Boise, ID (Boise State University – Extra Mile Arena)
October 30: Portland, OR (MODA Center)
October 31: Tacoma, WA (Tacoma Dome)