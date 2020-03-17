Britnee Kellogg Asks the Big Questions in “10 Years Ago” Video

</noscript> </div>

It was a super-rainy day in the Pacific Northwest (go figure) and it was so quiet in the room except for the sound of the rain on the windows. Derich (the director/videographer), myself, and my son Hudson were the only ones in the room.

I brought Hudson along because he is always so intrigued and excited about each and every piece that goes into my journey as an artist and I knew he would love experiencing it with me. I wanted this video to be so unique and so raw, because the lyrics are so special — it was important that they were the focus.

How does the video bring your song to life?

The lyrics of this song tell the story, as does my emotion when I sing it. Writing this song was incredibly emotional for me. I sobbed the entire time we were writing it, because it’s my story and I really wanted that to come out in the video. Each and every word, every phrase and every moment of this song have so much meaning.

Its complete rawness and truth about the relationship I share with my husband and the questions we have asked one another. So many people ask one another what life would look like had they done things differently. I feel like it’s such a hard conversation, but something that needs to be said. I believe the rawness and intimacy in the video brings that to life. It makes it so real.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I truly think people ask themselves the “What if?” question often. I know I do. I really hope they are able to see that life takes turns and has all kinds of dead-ends and new beginnings along the way. Each and every moment leads us where we are today, and it’s no mistake.

Each hardship brings growth. I am confident I wouldn’t be the woman, wife, or mother I am today had I not endured the hard stuff. I hope they are able to take away that whatever it may be they’re going through, it’s gonna come around and they will come out stronger in the end.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

My husband and I both sat and bawled our eyes out. I had an image of exactly what I wanted it to look like and sound like. I wanted to FEEL the song when I watched the video, and I absolutely did. I’m so grateful to have this piece of such a special song.