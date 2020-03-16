From West Texas, The Panhandlers Lend a Hand for “No Handle”

From the Panhandle of West Texas, the Panhandlers are a collective of four singer-songwriters who have banded together for a self-titled — not to mention self-aware — project.

Recorded with producer Bruce Robison, the band captures the wide open spaces and the occasional melancholy of their home turf, but not without some sly humor mixed in.

Take a look at their music video for “No Handle,” then find out more about their hopes for the album from each of the artists — Josh Abbott, John Baumann, Cleto Cordero, and William Clark Green.

