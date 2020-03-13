Grand Ole Opry Goes On Without Live Audience Through April 4

The Grand Ole Opry has paused performances that include a live audience through April 4, in an effort to maintain health and safety amid current COVID-19 concerns.

An Opry statement reads, “The Opry’s first priority has always been the safety of our employees, guests and artists who have all been key in keeping the show that made country music famous on the air every week for over 94 years.

During this time, the Saturday Night Grand Ole Opry Show will return to its original format as a live radio broadcast without a live audience.”

Fans can tune in to the Saturday night broadcasts at opry.com and wsmonline.com, Opry and WSM mobile apps, SiriusXM Satellite, and its flagship home, 650 AM-WSM. Guests with tickets for cancelled performances can contact Grand Ole Opry Customer Service at (800) SEE OPRY or go to opry.com.