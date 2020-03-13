Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Closes Temporarily

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Hatch Show Print, Historic RCA Studio B and the CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will be closed temporarily to the public starting at close of business Friday, March 13, 2020, through Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

A statement from the Country Music Hall of Fame reads, “The health and safety of our guests and employees is our top priority. While we do not have any confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) connected to the museum at this time, we must do all that we can to help ensure a safe and healthy environment for our visitors, employees and community, which at this time calls for us to close.”

The museum will continue to monitor and rely on the guidance from public health officials including Metro Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization to inform any decisions moving forward.