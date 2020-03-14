Reba McEntire’s Mother, Jacqueline, Has Died at 93

Reba McEntire’s mother, Jacqueline McEntire, died Saturday, March, 14 2020 after a battle with cancer.

The country music icon shared a touching tribute to her mother on social media that highlighted the matriarch’s impact on the entire family.

“Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today,” the country singer wrote. “She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go. The cancer might think it won the battle but we’re giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him. She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends,” McEntire continued.

“Jackie, Jac, Ms McEntire, Mama, Mama Jac, Momo Jac, Grandma, Grandma Jac, whatever the title was at the time – she gave you her undivided attention. We’re all going to miss her but we have so many wonderful memories. Thank you Lord for that,” she added before closing with, “In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly asks that memorials be sent to the Reba McEntire Fund to benefit the Jacqueline McEntire Library Fund.”